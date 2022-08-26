Etsy Bestsellers ‘Story of Me’ Launch Personalized Children’s Books on Amazon and Shopify

Durham, NC – WEBWIRE – Thursday, August 25, 2022

“The launch of our online shop, coupled with the launch on Amazon for the first time, will help us reach many more kids and their families worldwide, bringing the magic into more homes than ever before. Were mega excited for this next phase in our growth, and cant wait to get making more books soon. Who knows – perhaps we could soon be making one for you!”

Childrens book publishers Story of Me have launched two new direct channels for parents, grandparents, family and friends to make custom books for the kids they love.





After successfully launching on Etsy in 2020, the small publisher has gone from strength to strength, making and delivering thousands of personalized books to kids and families worldwide. Todays announcement marks the launch of their range of personalized childrens books on Amazon in the US and the UK, as well as an international facing online shop powered by Shopify at https://storyofme.shop.





Sarah Douglas, director of creatives at Story of Me, said the launch of new channels would allow more families to discover the joy of personalized books for the children in their lives – from special personalized first birthday books, through to dinosaur and space adventure stories.





Story of Me produces original story books for children, which feature childrens names on the front cover and throughout the interior pages, along with other family details relevant to the child. The uniquely engaging concept is delivered in high quality softcover and hardcover bound books, presenting cherished family keepsakes for birthdays and other special occasions.