Sunburst Construction Announces Its TrexPro Platinum Dealer Status

Northern Virginia exterior remodeling company, Sunburst Construction, has announced its official certification as a TrexPro Platinum Dealer. This is the highest designation available in the TrexPro partnership program, which is only available to contractors that have completed the Trex Master Builders training.

In order to earn this designation, Sunburst Construction has met the following requirements set forth by Trex:

Showing a commitment to building high-quality Trex decks

Participating in extensive training about Trex products

Participating in extensive training about how to install and assemble Trex products

Learning how to mix decking colors

Maintaining a valid contractor’s license and general liability insurance

Earning this certification from Trex means that the Sunburst Construction team knows everything there is to know about Trex products, giving its customers access to a wealth of knowledge throughout the decking installation process.

The team also knows how to design and properly install Trex products, giving customers peace of mind that they won’t have to worry about mistakes being made during the installation process.

As a TrexPro Platinum Dealer, Sunburst Construction can also offer its customers a warranty available only to certified contractors. It includes a 5-year warranty on either Trex decking or railing or a 10-year warranty when installing both decking and railing.

About Sunburst Construction

Sunburst Construction specializes in exterior remodeling and building services like decks, pools, patios, gazebos, and custom outdoor features. The company serves homeowners in Northern Virginia, including Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William counties. For more information, visit SunburstDeck.com.