DeckGuru Is Proud to Be a NADRA Certified Installer

Having provided professional deck repair services to homeowners across Northern Virginia and Maryland since 1945, DeckGuru is the region’s leader in designing and creating dynamic outdoor living spaces.

Part of the reason for its success over the decades is a commitment to always finding new ways to provide high-quality craftsmanship and customer service to its clients. That’s exactly why DeckGuru is a proud NADRA Certified Installer. NADRA, or the North American Deck and Railing Association, is the only recognized deck industry organization.

Its mission is to provide a unified source for the professional development, promotion, growth, and sustenance of the Deck and Railing building industry in North America so that members, like DeckGuru, can exceed the expectations of their customers. As a NADRA Certified Installer, contractors have access to a variety of industry training courses like deck evaluation and inspection, deck certifications, tips on building a free-standing deck, and more.

DeckGuru Owner, Fred Small Jr., explains, “Our mission is to serve the everyday homeowner; people who want to remodel their space affordably so they can enjoy the outdoors with their family again. By becoming a NADRA Certified Installer, we know we’re doing everything in our power to be the best possible deck resource for our customers. As much as our team benefits from the numerous NADRA resources, our customers ultimately reap the reward because it helps us better serve them.”

Additionally, all NADRA Certified Installers must be licensed and insured, giving customers the ultimate peace of mind that they’re hiring a legitimate, reputable contractor for their decking project.

