Birdeye Modernizes Payments & Accelerates Collections for Local Businesses

Birdeye Payments helps local businesses reach more customers and collect payments faster through text-to-pay, mobile wallets, and card readers
Palo Alto, CA, United States – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Over the past two years, our customers have come to expect the convenience of contactless digital payments, said Roger Williamson, founder of Williamson Foundation Repair. Birdeye Payments makes the payments process effortless and allows us to handle all customer touchpoints digitally, improving their experience and exceeding their expectations.
Birdeye, the highest-rated reputation and customer experience platform for local business, announces Birdeye Payments, a comprehensive, modern, and convenient way for local service providers to process digital payments, boost cash flow, and reduce time spent on billing and collections.
Unlike traditional payment solutions that rely on hardware to process transactions, Birdeye Payments is designed to address the unique needs of local service providers to help them modernize payments systems and meet evolving consumer expectations. The secure, PCI-compliant platform makes digital transactions effortless for consumers.
Birdeye Payments includes a comprehensive range of features that enable customers to:
Offer convenient, comprehensive digital payment options for consumers including textto-pay, web pay, and card readers
Collect one-time and recurring payments through credit cards, debit cards, ACH, and mobile wallets including Apple Pay and Google Pay
Integrate with popular accounting systems like Quickbooks and Freshbooks as well as industry-specific applications to reconcile accounts and trigger text-based payment links
View transactions, process refunds, and download account activity for easy reconciliation
Birdeye Payments, which is included at no additional cost with Birdeyes reputation and customer experience platform, is also accelerating collections for cash-strapped businesses.
Email and paper invoices require hours of back office support to manage and take an average of 29 days to collect, said Anil Panguluri, Senior Vice President of Product at Birdeye. With Birdeye Payments, text invoices take seconds to send and typically get paid within minutes, bolstering cash flow and saving significant time for our customers.
For more information on Birdeye Payments, visit birdeye.com/payments.
About Birdeye
Birdeye is the highest-rated all-in-one reputation and customer experience platform for local businesses and brands. Over 90,000 businesses use Birdeyes all-in-one platform to effortlessly manage online reputation online reputation, connect with prospects through digital channels, and gain customer experience insights to grow sales and thrive.
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Palo Alto, Birdeye is led by a team of innovators from Google, Amazon, Salesforce, and Yahoo and is backed by the whos who of Silicon Valley, including Salesforce founder Marc Benioff, Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang, Trinity Ventures, World Innovation Lab, and Accel-KKR. Learn more at birdeye.com.