Birdeye Modernizes Payments & Accelerates Collections for Local Businesses

Palo Alto, CA, United States – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Over the past two years, our customers have come to expect the convenience of contactless digital payments, said Roger Williamson, founder of Williamson Foundation Repair. Birdeye Payments makes the payments process effortless and allows us to handle all customer touchpoints digitally, improving their experience and exceeding their expectations.

Birdeye, the highest-rated reputation and customer experience platform for local business, announces Birdeye Payments, a comprehensive, modern, and convenient way for local service providers to process digital payments, boost cash flow, and reduce time spent on billing and collections.





Unlike traditional payment solutions that rely on hardware to process transactions, Birdeye Payments is designed to address the unique needs of local service providers to help them modernize payments systems and meet evolving consumer expectations. The secure, PCI-compliant platform makes digital transactions effortless for consumers.





Birdeye Payments includes a comprehensive range of features that enable customers to: