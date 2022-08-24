SIREN Living Will Promote its Health Supplements for Men and Women to Retailers in the U.S.

SIREN will highlight the health benefits of its dietary supplements for men and women to buyers from some of the most sought-after retailers in the country.

“We are excited about reaching out to these retailers who will be participating in ECRM’s ‘Vitamins, Weight Management, and Sports Nutrition Program’ next month,” said Steven Robinson, a co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd. “Our products were specifically developed to meet the health needs of women and men.

Robinson said SIREN supplements for women and MAN PLUS for men already are available on Walmart.com and OneLavi.com.

“The ECRM event gives us an opportunity to meet with dozens of buyers in less than a week,” said Jane Culbertson, a co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd. “We want to add more retailers.”

ECRM brings buyers and brands with new products together for private meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug, and mass chains.

Culbertson and her daughter, Rebecca, developed the flagship supplement, SIREN: Vitality and Wellness about five years ago.

“We researched the market and realized that the dietary supplement industry was not meeting the specific needs of women,” Jane Culbertson said. “We decided to develop a supplement that would help women who are experiencing hormonal imbalances.”

Since more consumers want to take natural remedies, we made a natural nutritional supplement that helps women maintain their feminine rhythm,” she added. “Vitality and Wellness is a blend of high-quality organic-grade sustainably herbs.”

Culbertson said there are now three supplements for men and three for women.

Walmart.com and OneLavi.com offer several SIREN supplements, including:

SIREN: Vitality & Wellness, a vegan-approved, all-natural dietary supplement, is for women who want to feel better and have more energy.

SIREN: Hair, Skin & Nails, which contributed to more youthful-looking skin, is fortified with amino acids, collagen, biotin, and zinc. This supplement is for women who love glossier hair, and more enviable-looking nails.

SIREN: Summer Skin Plus, which provides a summer tan with minimal sun exposure, contains copper for normal skin pigmentation, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, and selenium. This supplement is for women who love a great-looking tan.

MAN PLUS: Health and Vitality, which contains natural ingredients for men who want to improve their stamina and performance.

MAN PLUS: Hair, Skin & Nails, which is for men who want more youthful-looking skin, is fortified with amino acids, collagen, biotin, and zinc. This supplement is for men who want the best-looking version of themselves.

MAN PLUS: Summer Skin Plus, which provides a summer tan with minimal sun exposure, contains copper for normal skin pigmentation, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, and selenium. This supplement is for men who love a great-looking tan.

SIREN products are gluten-free with 100 percent natural ingredients. SIREN: Vitality and Wellness is vegan, while MAN PLUS AND SIREN Summer Skin Plus is vegetarian-friendly.

To purchase SIREN and MAN PLUS products, visit Walmart.com or OneLavi.com, an online boutique for beauty, health, and wellness products.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with SIREN. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About SIREN LIVING

SIREN Living is a health and wellness company in the United Kingdom that has developed dietary supplements for women and men: SIREN Living and MAN PLUS, which are available on OneLavi.com and Walmart.com. The supplements are for: Health and Vitality, Hair, Skin, and Nails, and Summer Skin Plus.