IPI Welcomes Michael Philby As New Canteen Supervisor



Mike brings many years of management and maintenance experience to IPI, including the last four years as Plant Operations Manager at the Newton Correctional Facility.





At the Canteen, Mike will oversee three staff and 35-40 incarcerated men. The Canteen fills and delivers over 5,000 orders weekly from the incarcerated men and women at all nine of Iowa’s prisons. When asked about his new position, he said, “I’m looking forward to learning about the Canteen operations and bringing about positive change through the collective thinking of the group. All while building a flexible team that enjoys a job done well.”





The incarcerated men working at the Canteen are learning valuable job skills that will help them secure gainful employment upon release. They also gain lean manufacturing experience through IPI’s PIMMS (Prison Industries Manufacturing & Management System) program. A number of apprenticeship programs such as computer operator and IT specialist are available to them at the Canteen as well.





Mike Philby is originally from Red Oak in southwest Iowa. He has been married for twenty-one years to his wife, Jill. They have three kidsNoah, Samuel, and Leah. They live on a small acreage in Sully, Iowa. Mike has always enjoyed working with people. His hobbies include fishing, hunting, and fixing things.

