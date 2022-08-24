CMC Announces installation of a CMC CartonWrap at US Company Bindtech

Jeff Belcher, CMC America Service Director commented Our technical team worked closely with BindTech during their packaging assessment process. They sell high end books and achieving zero tolerance around the book was of the essence to protect the product. Ensuring the end user receives books in perfect condition was absolutely key in their decision process. CMC America will continue to offer timely support to guarantee KPIs are met when ramping up capacity and that BindTech can deliver on expectations.





CMC CartonWrap machine scans to size every order and produces a perfect sized tailored box by folding around the product with fanfold fed corrugated. The shipping label is automatically applied to the box and 100% integrity guaranteed through the entire process.





The CMC CartonWrap 1000 Line was an investment needed to address the labor shortage our industry is facing along with getting our clients products out the door quicker. BindTech is committed to the space and will continue to invest where our clients need us the most.





Founded in 1995, BindTech is the largest Trade Book Manufacturer in the United States. The company offers a wide range of products and services to the Graphic Arts industry.





We are proud to work with industry leaders like BindTech and develop leading automated packaging solutions as one team. We give customers complete control and cost transparency over their automated packaging projects to help develop the best custom solutions said Vincent Halma, CMC America President and CEO.

