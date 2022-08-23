Chris Brown’s producer impressed by Juston Vetter AKA “JSuave” Rapper/R&B Singer from Akron Ohio

From Chris Brown’s producer “When I first heard JSuave’s song “Back It Up” I immediately went to my Rolodex contacted everyone from the guy who signed JCole to head of Urban Music for a publishing company, JSuave will be getting publishing contract.

Jsuave Recording Artist Rapper R&B Singer

AKRON, Ohio – Aug. 22, 2022 – PRLog — Juston Vetter known in the music world as “JSuave’ is a rare combination of rap artist and R&B crooner. This makes him a double threat. As a music producer and business partner to some of the most successful people in the world. I know what talent is and Juston Vetter AKA “JSuave” is poised to make his mark in this world. He will now tell you his story in his own words, to make it in the music industry its literally a million to one shot. His song “Back It Up” has all the right ingredients and “JSuave has plenty of shoulders to stand on, With the rich musical legacy and history of successful recording artists who have come out of Akron Ohio. Stand up Akron Ohio for your boy “JSuave” He will now tell you his story in his own words in the following paragraphs below:

My name is Juston Vetter AKA “JSuave” born and raised in Akron Ohio. I started out singing with my older sister in school and church choir with my grandmother. I began writing songs as early as age 7. I would study Chris Brown, his producers, engineers and songwriters. The whole nine, I became so obsessed with trying to make myself sound like Chris, that I practiced singing his pitch while rehearsing his songs.

I didn’t have the best upbringing as I had an abusive alcoholic father, who up until I got put out at the age of 16, I was forced to fend for myself. At that time I began to get into legal trouble. It seemed like all hope was lost for me up until I was 18. Then I had a child, Its amazing what a child can do for you. How a mini me can give you purpose and help you become responsible.

My son’s name is Juston Vetter JR, my first born child. I knew I wanted to change for the better to take care of my son and my family. I started doing local talent shows and recording unsuccessful EP’S. I even got laughed at with my first performance. I fell into depression and I never wanted to do music again.

There were serveral factors such a lack of quality in the songs I wrote, poor studio choices, stage fright and being laughed at. I was just was done, then by the grace of God, I was incarcerated which drew me closer to God. I started writing and singing, coming into my own and learning what creative methods worked best for me. I discovered that free styling my lyrics worked well, its unorthodox but it came natural to me.

I became determined that one day I could make it, things were looking up for me. I was able to secure interviews with JoJo Simmons and Rah Ali. The interviews were posted on Hollywood Unlocked and BET Jams. It was also amazing having my songs played on the radio. These small achievements led to greater confidents and my dreams seemed to be coming into view. I was starting to feel that it would only be a matter of time before I would meet the right people or person that could help take my career to the next level.

I figured, I have the faith, talent, looks and style to sweep this whole generation off its feet. We only live once and I am going for it. Be on the lookout for my new single “Back It Up” and my other single “Party Over Here” two summer smash hit you don’t wanna miss out on. Stay tuned Jaysuavemusic will make his way through the crowded field of recording artists headed straight for the top by the time by the time 2022 is over. Special thanks to Leon Youngblood Sr, it was my song “Back It Up” that caught his attention. He stated if you love Chris Brown you will love JSuave and his song “Back It Up”.Follow me here: https://www.instagram.com/ jaysuavemusic1/

LISTEN TO THE HIT SONG BACK IT UP https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=-CUTLL58z18

https://www.iheart.com/ artist/jaysuavemusic- 36687817/