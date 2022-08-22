The Gateway Family YMCA Hosts 122nd Annual Meeting

The Gateway Family YMCA hosted their 122nd Annual Meeting on June 23, 2022. The Gateway Family YMCA has served the communities in Eastern Union County and Northern Middlesex County since 1900, and is headquartered in Elizabeth, NJ. The Annual Meeting, which serves as a celebration of the past year’s accomplishments and community impact, was hosted in a virtual format.

Despite the unprecedented challenges of the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, The Gateway Family YMCA persevered to meet the needs of the community in 2021 including serving 1,060 children in YMCA child care programs, 1,124 children in youth swim lessons and 2,100 seniors in wellness and chronic disease management programs. At the end of his welcome, James Masterson stated, “A heartfelt thank you to each of you on our Board of Directors, and the dedication of our Senior Leadership Team.”

As part of the agenda, the Annual Membership and President’s Report was presented to those in attendance. “I am pleased to submit this annual report to The Gateway Family YMCA’s Board of Directors and membership on the 2021 accomplishments of the YMCA,” stated James Masterson, President, Board of Directors, The Gateway Family YMCA. “We are proud of our accomplishments, and look forward to the future”

YMCA programs and services highlighted in the Annual Meeting Report include Residential Housing, Child Care, Summer Camp, Youth Swim Lessons, Chronic Disease Management and Virtual WISE Community Services. The YMCA’s commitment to health equity, diversity and inclusion, and digital innovation were also mentioned.

“92% of members were extremely satisfied or satisfied with their Y experience in 2021, and 64% stated that our programs helped them feel socially connected.” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “Our ability to support the community through virtual and in person programming allowed us to serve even the most vulnerable without pause.”

“Our Y is here to support the local community, always,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP, Chief Operating Officer. “Thanks to the generosity of our members, volunteers and donors, we are able to provide food for those who are hungry, housing for those in need, a safe, nurturing space for kids to learn and grow, and outreach to seniors who are feeling isolated.”

The Gateway Family YMCA focuses on programs and services that empower young people, improve health and well-being and inspire action in and across communities. In 2021, WISE Community Services provided virtual WISE services, community support groups and innovative programs for 160 participants with Alzheimer’s Disease and their caregivers. YMCA Residential Housing provided 640 housing insecure individuals, families and veterans with supportive programming and shelter, and the YMCA provided 15,057 meals for those suffering from food insecurity.

“In 2021, we positively impacted over 13,100 members of the community through programs and services focused on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility,” stated Rodger D. Koerber, VP of Operations. “In fact, 90% of participants plan to continue healthy behavior changes after leaving our chronic disease programs.”

“Whenever our community is faced with a crisis – whenever we see a neighbor who needs support – the Y stands ready to help with open arms and caring hearts,” stated Colleen A. Clayton, Chief Membership & Development Officer. “We thank our donors, staff, volunteers and members for their support and commitment.”

The Y is the leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community by connecting people to their potential, purpose and each other. The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening community through Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y ensures that everyone has access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.

For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch 908-688-9622, Rahway Branch 732-388-0057, Wellness Center and WISE Center Branch 908-349-9622 or Youth Development Branch 908-355-3061.