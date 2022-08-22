Camouflage Scars with Tattoos

Elena from Illusions by Ink Studios is able to hide embarrassing scars and blemishes.

Elena, a professionally trained tattoo artist in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and founder of Illusions by Ink Studios, now specializes in helping people hide scars and other skin abnormalities using camouflage tattooing (illusionsbyinkstudio.com/scar-camouflage/).

Camouflage tattooing, also known as paramedical tattooing, involves using specialized pigments that match a person’s normal skin color and injecting the pigments into the skin, covering the scar or blemish until the appearance of the abnormality blends into the surrounding skin. Camouflage tattooing can be used to cover up skin abnormalities due to:

– Scars resulting from injuries, burns and surgery.

– Stretch marks from pregnancies and weight gain.

Vitiligo, a condition caused when a person loses their normal skin color and discolored patches form on the face and other parts of the body. Camouflage tattooing can only be performed when the vitiligo is in remission.

Birthmarks

Hyperpigmentation, a condition that normally results in dark patchy skin, freckles and age spots.

Skin with areas that have uneven color tones.

“For me, helping others is a way of life. My mother was diagnosed with cancer when I was eight years old. Even as a child, I had to mature quickly in order to assist my mother and younger brother. That entire experience, I believe, was preparing me for what was to follow, as I began my healthcare career at the age of 17, while still a senior in high school. I started in direct patient care and worked my way up to administration, revenue cycle management, and, most recently, healthcare education. When I first learned about Camouflage Tattoo, also known as paramedical tattoo and scalp micropigmentation, I realized it was the next logical step in my quest to help others,” says Elena, founder of Illusions by Ink Studios.

Five conditions have to be met to be a viable candidate for camouflage tattooing:

The scar must be at least 12 months old and have fully healed.

No pinkish or red color around the scar. The pink or red color of the skin indicates new cells are still being formed, and the skin is not ready for tattooing.

The scar has lost its dark edges. Dark edges around a scar indicate the damaged skin is experiencing postinflammatory hyperpigmentation and is still healing.

The appearance of keloids. Keloids happen when there is too much protein in the skin during the healing process, and the skin becomes raised and bumpy.

The scars have to be separated from freckles, age spots, spider veins, under-eye circles, hyperpigmentation spots and keloids.

The entire camouflage tattooing process can be completed within four or five office visits.

Elena’s Illusions by Ink Studio can also help people who are suffering from hair loss by using a process called scalp micropigmentation. This process involves injecting pigmentation that matches a person’s hair color into the scalp to make the bald spots less noticeable.

