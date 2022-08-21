Casino Night Fundraiser to Support NJ Center for Tourette Syndrome

Financial Resources Federal Credit Union (FRFCU) has announced NJ Center for Tourette Syndrome and Associated Disorders (NJCTS) as this year’s Foundation charity recipient. The Somerville based non-profit will receive the proceeds from the credit union’s annual Casino Night taking place on Monday, September 12 at The Palace at Somerset Park from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

The event is open to the community and all local businesses. Tickets include a cocktail hour, dinner and play money. There are great prizes to be won by playing some of your favorite casino games.

Tourette Syndrome (TS) is a neurobiological disorder characterized by uncontrollable movements known as tics. As many as 1 in 100 people show signs of TS or other tic disorder but many times go undiagnosed. NJCTS provides numerous programs including education outreach, youth development, research, family support and advocacy.

“NJCTS is the only organization in the state providing educational opportunities for teachers, doctors and the community to learn about Tourette Syndrome,” said Patricia Phillips, Executive Director. “This funds raised from this event will enable us to serve more New Jersey families affected by tic disorders and increase awareness, which will lead to more understanding, inclusion, empathy, and less stigma.”

Individual tickets for the evening are $150. Sponsorships are also available at various levels. Visit www.njcts.org/casino for more information on purchasing tickets.

About NJCTS

NJ Center for Tourette Syndrome and Associated Disorders, the nation’s first Center of Excellence for Tourette Syndrome, is a not-for-profit organization committed to the advocacy of children and families with Tourette Syndrome, tic disorders, and associated disorders. Dedicated to delivering high quality services to these individuals, the Center recognizes the importance of educating the public, medical professionals, and teachers about the disorder through programs and affiliations with schools, health centers, and universities. To learn more about NJCTS, visit www.njcts.org or call 908.575.7350.

About FRFCU Foundation

Financial Resources FCU Foundation, based in Bridgewater, organizes charitable events in support of various charities and organizations primarily focused on providing services to women and children. Since inception the Credit Union and Foundation have raised over $500,000. The Financial Resources FCU Foundation, Inc., is a tax-exempt charitable organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.