The BMW i7 is the Hole-in-One Prize for the 2022 BMW Championship.

The first ace on the 15th hole to be rewarded with the first fully-electric BMW 7 Series in history +++ Hole-in-One Prize has only been won twice to date +++ 100,000 US dollars to be donated to the Evans Scholars Foundation for the first ace of the tournament

Munich/Wilmington – WEBWIRE – Friday, August 19, 2022







The BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club (Delaware) features an outstanding field of players and promises spectacular golf. The same adjectives can be used to describe this years Hole-in-One Prize, a luxury sedan that is the first of its kind: the BMW i7 xDrive60 (power consumption combined, acc. WLTP: 19.6  18.4 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions: 0 g/km; figures according to NEDC: -). The first ace on the 15th hole will be rewarded with the first fully-electric BMW 7 Series ever.





With the BMW i7, the BMW Group is leading the luxury segment into a new era, shaped by innovations in the fields of sustainability and digitalisation. The global launch of the new BMW 7 Series begins in November 2022. 45 years after the debut of the BMW 7 Series, the seventh generation of the model is also produced at the BMW Group plant in Dingolfing (Germany). Here, the model variants with fully-electric drive systems, the combustion engine and the plug-in-hybrid system all roll off the same production line. The electric motors and high-voltage batteries for the BMW i7 are likewise produced in Dingolfing.





Here, as in the supply chain, green energy is being used to a steadily increasing degree in the production process. Added to which, closely controlled selection of raw materials and extensive use of secondary materials ensure the BMW 7 Series plays a distinct role in helping the company achieve its ambitious sustainability goals.





In the 15-year history of the tournament, the BMW Hole-in-One Car has only been won twice. Perhaps it is a good omen for all the players at the 2022 BMW Championship that it was a BMW i car and a BMW 7 Series that brought Hunter Mahan (USA) and Jason Day (AUS) that little bit of luck required. Both players hit their valuable aces on the 17th hole at Conway Farms Golf Club (Chicago). Mahan received a BMW i3 in 2013, Day donated the value of his Hole-in-One Car  a BMW M760i  to the Evans Scholars Foundation (ESF) in 2017.





On behalf of the first player to hit a hole-in-one at the BMW Championship, regardless of the hole, BMW will once again donate a full four-year scholarship to a caddie through the ESF. This has happened on five occasions in the past at the BMW Championship.





All proceeds from the BMW Championship go to the foundation, which provides full tuition and housing scholarships for hardworking young caddies. Since the tournaments inception 16 years ago, the BMW Championship has raised over 40 million US dollars for the Evans Scholars Foundation and helped send 3,300 caddies to college. For the upcoming school year, a record 1,100 Evans Scholars will attend 22 leading universities nationwide.