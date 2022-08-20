Esteemed Platform, FIPRESCI, and NETPAC juries return to TIFF 2022

TORONTO – WEBWIRE – Friday, August 19, 2022







The Toronto International Film Festival® is delighted to welcome the return of three distinguished international film juries to honour outstanding works in this years lineup. The juries, featuring renowned film critics and filmmakers, are composed of five members for FIPRESCI, the International Federation of Film Critics; three jurors for NETPAC, the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema; and three filmmakers for Platform jury.



Its a privilege to have international juries back in person screening films in the cinemas with TIFF audiences, said Anita Lee, Chief Programming Officer, TIFF. It truly feels like the festival is back! The passion, experience and knowledge that they bring to this years Festival will be exciting to watch this September.



The Platform Prize is awarded to the Best film in the Platform programme, which went to Yuni in 2021. The FIPRESCI Jury will award the Prize of International Critics dedicated to emerging filmmakers for the 29th year to one film from the Discovery programme. Last years winner was Anatolian Leopard. The NETPAC Jury will present the NETPAC Award for Best Feature Film from the Contemporary World Cinema and Discovery programmes by an emerging Asian and/or Pacific Islander filmmaker, which went to Costa Brava, Lebanon in 2021.





PLATFORM JURY



Patricia Rozema (Jury Chair) is a writer, producer, and director. Rozema established herself with her internationally celebrated first feature, Ive Heard the Mermaids Singing, which debuted at the Directors Fortnight in Cannes. There, it won the Prix de la Jeunesse, the first of many recognitions including being voted one of Canadas Top 10 Films. Other highlights: writing and directing the love story When Night is Falling, Jane Austens Mansfield Park, and co-writing HBOs Grey Gardens starring Drew Barrymore and Jessica Lange (PEN Screenwriters Award, an Emmy nomination, and a Golden Globe nomination). Rozema is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.



Iram Haq is a Norwegian Pakistani filmmaker. Haq began writing and directing in 2004. Her first short film Trofast premiered at the 2004 Venice Film Festival. In 2009, she wrote and directed Skylappjenta, later selected for the Sundance Film Festival. Her feature debut I Am Yours premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2013, and her second feature What Will People Say was presented in our Platform Programme in 2017.



Chaitanya Tamhane is an independent filmmaker based in Mumbai. Tamhanes debut feature film Court premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2014, where it was awarded the Best Film – Orizzonti and the Lion of the Future award. In 2016, he was selected to be mentored by Alfonso Cuarón as part of the Rolex Mentor-Protégé Arts Initiative. His second film, The Disciple, had its World Premiere in 2020 at the Venice Film Festival in competition, where it was awarded the Golden Osella for Best Screenplay and the FIPRESCI award. The film was released as a Netflix Original and was globally acclaimed as one of the best films of the year.





FIPRESCI JURY



Andrea Crozzoli (Italy) is a film critic, writer, director of Cinemazero, editor of CinemazeroNotizie, and co-founder of Le giornate del cinema muto.



Márcio Sallem (Brazil) is a film critic, teacher, and writer.



Max Borg (Switzerland) is a film critic, writer, and translator for the Locarno Film Festival and the Berlinale.



Andrew Kendall (Guyana) is the Head of the Department of Language and Cultural Studies at the University of Guyana.



Marriska Fernandes (Canada) is Toronto-based entertainment reporter, film critic, and writer for The Toronto Star, Complex, Sharp, Exclaim!, Yahoo, and Elle Canada.





NETPAC JURY

