ThrottleNet Named #1 Cybersecurity Firm In St. Louis By Small Business Monthly



ThrottleNet leads an exclusive group selected as finalists as a Best In Cybersecurity firm.



These companies represent the best of the best in helping businesses maintain a high level of data privacy through top-line products and services for antivirus and malware protection, while providing an escalated approach to prevention of any type of cyber disaster.





The winning firm and top finalists are selected from responses and comments from clients. ThrottleNet and other highlighted companies will appear in the Best of Business magazine inserted into the September 2022 edition of Small Business Monthly.





ThrottleNet takes a very aggressive approach to cybersecurity creating a customized best practices security program for each client so their entire network is highly protected, said George Rosenthal, President. Data piracy is a major concern for any business and no client of ThrottleNet has ever had to pay a ransom to retrieve their data. Overall we have saved our clients millions of dollars by thwarting a variety of ransomware attacks over the last several years. Our entire team is excited to be recognized as the top cybersecurity firm in St. Louis region.





Rosenthal said ThrottleNet pays special attention to ensure all client cybersecurity and IT service needs are a top company priority. We constantly track customer satisfaction. ThrottleNet has received over 287 Google reviews from happy clients with an average score of 4.9 out of 5. These are customers who choose to share their experiences working with us. Our staff not only helps clients optimize their cybersecurity and improve their business operations but also saves them money. It is why more and more companies are outsourcing all their cybersecurity and technology needs to ThrottleNet.





ABOUT THROTTLENET INC



Ranked as the #1 IT Firm in St. Louis now for seven years in a row by Small Business Monthly, and a top managed service provider in the nation by MSP 501 Channel Futures, ThrottleNet, Inc. didnt become one of the regions top outsourced IT management and security solution providers overnight. The firm has more than two decades of doing things one way. The right way. Whether its Cybersecurity, Managed Network Services (MNS), Virtual CIO, Managed Backup, Cloud Computing, Mobile Apps, hardware or more, partnering with ThrottleNet will provide the highest protection for your assets and help you achieve your business goals. https://throttlenet.com

