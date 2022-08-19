Talk Show and TV Visual Production Company E-flame Productions Signs Multi-Year Distribution Pact with Toronto Based AMG Visuals



Working directly with a company of AMGs distinction, that believes in our vision of providing high-quality content focused on the most provocative topics and current events in the world, brings a level of vastness that Grade Success has never seen before, said Grade Success CEO and Founder Marc Hoberman.





Grade Success creates content mainly in the educational, financial and entertainment space, specifically in music, television and film. Many of its programs developed by Grade Success are talent-led, featuring known personalities with prior career history in their respective areas of expertise. The initial rollout will include over 75 shows.





Our company is ready to help Grade Successs loyal listeners become their own subject matter experts on themes that matter to them most, AMG Chairman Mark S. Berry said in the announcement. “We welcome Marc and the Grade Success team aboard and will assist Marc in every way possible to showcase his vast catalog internationally.





About Marc Hoberman



Founder & CEO





Grade Success was founded by Marc Hoberman, a keynote speaker, professional author and former high school dean and teacher. He has tutored students, consulted with parents, and trained teachers, small business owners and corporate executives nationally. Marc is the author of many books on teaching and the memoir Adversity Defeated and has been featured on both television and radio programs.





Marc Hoberman / Director



Grade Success,Inc.



marc ( @ ) gradesuccess dot com



www.gradesuccess.com



www.marchoberman.com





About Mark S. Berry & AMG:



AMG is a leading Toronto-based entertainment & media company with an unparalleled client list of artists and content creators across film, television, music and digital media. Led by an experienced and innovative management team, AMG was formed in 1998 by international record & film producer, engineer & mixer Mark S. Berry and operates under his leadership as Chairman. Berry, whose extensive production, engineering & re-mixing talents has earned him 36 international gold & platinum records for such notable Grammy & Juno nominated musical icons as David Bowie, Duran Duran, Yes, Boy George, Billy Idol, Kool & The Gang, Cameo, Carly Simon, Joan Jett & many, many more. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with satellite offices in NYC, Hong Kong & Beijing.





Since its founding, AMG Visuals has executive produced, financed or distributed several feature length film projects, including the live-concert film “Drake: Homecoming” distributed internationally through the AMC theatre chain and the upcoming “The Sacrifice Game” for the Shudder Channel; and has almost an equal amount in development.





AMG Visuals enjoys a long term distribution output deal with Factory Film Studio in Canada and distributes content digitally around the world through established output partnerships with iTunes (Apple TV), Amazon, Shaw Cable, Bell Media, FandangoNOW, Hoopla and AVOD partners Vudu & Movie Central.





Through its partner companies, including award-winning global creative music supervision agency AttackTrax, AMG also provides clients with unique music advertising, music brand integration and marketing opportunities across traditional, social media, mobile, film, television and gaming platforms. Already the owner of an extensive music publishing catalogue 50% owned by BMG Music, AMG’s mission is to target potential acquisitions in the music, film & television industries ranging from independent record labels, artists, writers, DVD, feature length films, extreme sports content to purchases in the music publishing sector. AMG’s focus is music distribution through its deal with affiate Universal Music Group Distribution, the insertions of music into international feature film & television, as well as the development of reality based and documentary television programming.





About AttackTrax:



AttackTrax is one of the world’s leading providers of 100% pre-cleared production music in all media. AttackTrax is committed to quality and offers 10,000+ tracks of music in all genres from world renowned music publishing catalogues. Previous AttackTrax insertions have included Making of The Matrix Reloaded, Coach Carter, Urban Legend, Harvard Man, Dawsons Creek, Roswell, MTV, Viacom, VH1 and many more including major sports programs internationally.





Attacktrax has been designed as a state-of-the-art, automated, online customer experience and decision engine that functions on all platforms and complements an already world-class AttackTrax brand.





For more information, please visit:



AMG Visuals:



Duane Farley



+1-416-340-9111



duane ( at ) theamgcorp (dot) com



www.theamgcorp.com

