The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, paid homage to Dr Shanker Dayal Sharma, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (August 19, 2022). The President and officials of Rashtrapati Bhavan paid floral tributes in front of the portrait of Dr Shanker Dayal Sharma.





