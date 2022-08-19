All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers For Agricultural And Rural Labourers – July, 2022





The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourersand Rural Labourers (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of July, 2022 increased by 6 points each to stand at 1131 (One thousand one hundredand thirty one)and 1143 (One thousand one hundredand forty three) points respectively. The major contribution towards the rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from food group to the extent of 4.41 & 4.07 points respectively mainly due to increase in prices ofrice, wheat-atta, bajra, pulses, milk, fishfresh, onion, chillies green/dry, ginger, mixed spices, vegetables & fruits,tea readymade, etc.





The rise in index varied from State to State. In case of Agricultural Labourers, itrecorded an increase of 1 to13 points in 20 States. Tamilnaduwith 1301 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 890 points stood at the bottom.





In case of Rural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 13 points in 20 States.Tamilnadu with 1290 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 942 points stood at the bottom.





Amongst states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for bothAgricultural and Rural Labourerswas experienced by Assam (13 points each) mainly due to rise in the prices of rice, chilliesgreen, vegetables & fruits, etc.





Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 6.60% &6.82% in July, 2022 compared to 6.43% &6.76% respectively in June, 2022 and 3.92% and 4.09% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year. Similarly, Food inflation stood at 5.38% & 5.44% in July, 2022 compared to 5.09% & 5.16%respectively in June, 2022 and 2.66%&2.74% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year.













All-India Consumer Price Index Number (General & Group-wise):





Group Agricultural Labourers Rural Labourers



June, 2022 July, 2022 June, 2022 July, 2022

General Index 1125 1131 1137 1143

Food 1052 1058 1060 1066

Pan, Supari, etc. 1911 1913 1920 1923

Fuel & Light 1261 1263 1254 1255

Clothing, Bedding &Footwear 1183 1190 1218 1226

Miscellaneous 1191 1196 1196 1201





























The CPI – AL and RL for the month of August, 2022 will be released on 20thSeptember, 2022.









