Jake Long is Promoted to Senior Recruiter

Cleveland, OH USA – WEBWIRE – Thursday, August 18, 2022







Torch Group is pleased to announce that it has recently promoted Jake Long to Senior Recruiter.





We are thrilled to promote Jake to Senior Recruiter, says Michele Torch, Chief Talent Officer and head of Search Services at Torch Group. Jake has quickly ascended into this role because of his success in recent placements of executive level candidates, including a VP of Operations, a Director of Materials, and a Director of Purchasing, which propelled this promotion.





Jakes keen ability to read between the lines and recognize a clients pain points makes him an excellent recruiter who can easily interpret the soft skills required to place candidates who are both a functional and cultural fit for an organization, added Michele Torch.



In his new role, Jake will interface directly with candidates and clients to help form mutually beneficial relationships between both parties. I am looking forward to placing candidates who help companies exceed their organizational goals, says Jake. Its exciting to witness how the right leader will truly facilitate a companys growth while simultaneously advancing their career. 





Jake holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology as well as a Deaf Studies Certificate from the University of Cincinnati. Jakes background in the event industry gives him a unique perspective and understanding of a clients vision for the future, which allows him to find and place transformative leaders.





About Torch Group



Torch Group is a national boutique executive search firm made up of strategic search professionals that partner with clients and focus on soft skills, cultural fit, and alignment of expectations. We concentrate on senior and C-level executives and their direct reports for mission-critical roles with family and privately owned middle-market businesses.

