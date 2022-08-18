InvesTech Holdings and Microsoft Jointly Launch Two Enterprise Digital Transformation Solutions

InvesTech Holdings Limited (“InvesTech Holdings”, together with its subsidiaries, “the Group”, Stock Code: 1087.HK), a leading integrated smart IT solutions provider in China, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Wafer Systems Limited (“Wafer Systems”), which owns the smart office software solutions flagship product Virsical, has started a new collaboration with Microsoft Corporation (“Microsoft”; NASDAQ: MSFT) in the field of the modern workplace, jointly offering enterprises with digital transformation solutions.

Jointly launching enterprise smart workspace solutions empowering the enterprises digital transformation

Wafer Systems and Microsoft joined hands to launch two distinctive enterprise solutions, namely “AIoT-based Smart Building Digital-twin Solution” and “Teams-based Digital Administrative Office Solution”, to empower clients from various industries to undergo digital transformation. The Group and Microsoft aspire to force disruptive innovation to the traditional manpower-based management model, with an aim of delivering groundbreaking solutions to enterprises.

As a digital administrative office solution, “AIoT-based Smart Building Digital-twin Solution” is Virsical AIoT platform-centred and Microsoft Azure-powered solution, which integrates building space management system and various smart hardware and terminals to collect and analyse information such as people’s behaviour, terminal equipment and space status in the building, for the formation of a digital platform where information collection, resource sharing and optimised management are enabled. It also realises digital management of enterprise operational scenarios encompassing facility management, energy saving and emission reduction, office services, monitoring and alarming, emergency services, and information distribution. It effectively helps enterprises achieve intelligent collaboration of people, objects and space, and realise the intelligent transformation of administrative management, thus enhancing the efficiency of building operation and management, as well as reducing operating costs.

“Teams-based Digital Administrative Office Solution” is a corporate digital-twin smart management platform that is built on the foundation of Microsoft Teams with the application of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT). It forms a system platform with functions including information collection, resource sharing and optimised management, in order to realise real-time dynamic monitoring and control of equipment operations. The platform covers multiple areas of corporate administration, including workstation management, meeting management, visitor management, access management, smart locker management, smart washroom management and space asset management, etc. It helps corporates achieve the intelligent management of people, objects and space while improving the efficiency and precision of real-time decision-making. Meanwhile, it drives enterprises to attain smart transformation of administrative management and fulfil green and low-carbon operations in office buildings.

Leveraging its professional standards and capabilities, alongside industry-leading solutions, Wafer Systems is highly acclaimed by Microsoft and has become the only partner in China being awarded the “Microsoft Best IoT Partner of the Year”. Driven by the mutual recognition of capabilities and mission, Wafer Systems and Microsoft have deepened their partnership through intensive collaboration in various fields.

Forming strong alliance and strategically deepening collaboration in the field of smart office

In November 2021, with its cutting-edge research and development (R&D) capabilities and advanced solutions being highly recognised by Microsoft, the Group ranked first in Microsoft Teams Hackathon with “Virsical Automated Visitor Registration Solution”, and won the title of Microsoft Gold Partner in December 2021. In early 2022, Wafer Systems’ “Virsical AIoT Solution” officially entered Microsoft laboratory and was empowered by Microsoft laboratory’s technology and equipment. Bolstered by the full support of Microsoft experts and laboratory engineers, the Group has accelerated the implementation of Wafer Systems’ space management and facility management solutions in the new-generation building parks. Through the integration of the existing solutions by Microsoft AIoT services, subsequent costs for implementation are reduced. The entry facilitates the integration of Virsical and Microsoft in terms of AIoT solutions, thus promoting the incubation and implementation of more technical solutions while allowing the two parties to explore the high-potential AIoT field together. Currently, several Virsical software products, namely MetaVisitor, MetaWorkspace and MetaMeeting, were successively launched on Microsoft Teams, offering Microsoft Teams users a brand-new office experience. In addition, the Group has recently participated in Microsoft IoT Project Dragon, during which “Virsical Smart Space Solution” was announced as a key solution in the smart space field and successfully gain wide recognition in the industry.

By continuously strengthening and consolidating each other’s advantages, the Group and Microsoft have reached mutually beneficial cooperation. The two parties have also carried out holistic collaborations in various fields, to create interconnected and visualised smart office spaces spanning across scenarios including office spaces, buildings and parks, with a view to improving corporate efficiency and driving the digital transformation of the Group’s Fortune 500 clients.

Mr. Ringo CHAN, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of InvesTech Holdings, said, “Capitalising on Microsoft’s outstanding technical capability and exhaustive list of product matrix, we are able to effectively optimise our solutions to provide clients with better products and services, thus expanding our market share in the promising Chinese market. As a Microsoft Gold Partner and a leader in the smart office industry, the Group expects to join hands with Microsoft to create smart space management solutions through leveraging technologies namely Microsoft Cloud’s IoT, digital-twin and AI technology, as well as fostering integration with applications and management systems in existing traditional headquarters buildings. In the future, to give full play to complementary advantages, the Group will deepen its partnership with Microsoft and establish in-depth cooperation in fields such as smart office, to jointly explore enterprise metaverse.”

Ms. YIN Bing, Director of Asia IoT Partner Business Unit of Microsoft, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with our outstanding partner Wafer Systems and jointly create innovative solutions. It is Microsoft’s mission to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more. Wafer Systems’ innovative smart office solutions work well with Microsoft’s industry-leading products such as Azure IoT and Teams, to provide enterprises with convenient tools for efficient management. Going forward, Microsoft will continue to support Wafer Systems in product innovation for the provision of industry-leading Microsoft platform-based solutions to more enterprise clients.”

About InvesTech Holdings Limited

InvesTech Holdings Limited (Stock code: 1087.HK) was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2010. As a leading integrated smart IT solutions provider with more than 30 years of experience in the IT industry, the Group is principally engaged in IT infrastructure system integration and smart office software solutions businesses. The Group has a strong presence in China, with more than 10 offices nationwide with a research and development centre in Xi’an.

