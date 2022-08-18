Get Your Weekend Party Vibes Started with Queensland DJ Christian Krauter’s Upbeat Dance – EDM Numbers

Brisbane, Queensland Aug 16, 2022 (Issuewire.com) – Christian Krauter is from Brisbane, Australia, and most of the time he has delivered some intriguing soundscapes in his life. He is extremely quirky and his humorous side compels him to deliver even more gripping soundscapes. Being one of the most interesting music artists he has delivered diverse musical concoctions by far. One of his recently released music mixes; ‘Recovery Tape Liveset’ is a 1 hour 9 minutes of compelling chilling vibes. And in some ways, these vibes will present themselves as bone-chilling vibes. But this recovery mix is giving some utmost musical ecstasy. His musical worth is well-proven with these numbers.

Another of his profound track ‘Colours In Sound’ was dropped 2 years back. Well, he has his unique sound qualities added. This Queensland DJ has proved his worth with elevating tracks like ‘Oh Why’, ‘You Give Me Energy’, ‘Ease Me’, ‘not a vinyl record’, ‘Forged Digits’, ‘Got Me (Russky) Wrong’, ‘I Want You Back’, ‘D O Y O U’, ‘Sunset Chorus’, ‘Lost Control’, ‘Space Monkey Ride’, ‘Give Me Bass House’, ‘Deja Vu’, ‘Musica Fiesta’, ‘Shine’, and ‘Uhyea Baby Dub’. The gripping nature of Krauter has made each of his numbers extremely enjoyable.

His ‘Colours In Sound’ is 48 minutes of gripping concoctions of various soundscapes. From his eccentric SoundCloud bio to his uniquely genius music Christian Krauter has been extremely reflective of the alchemy of his music. The mixes he delivered are very pleasant and have some catchy sections it which will haunt you with their unique natures. His ‘Recovery Tape Liveset’ is an extremely upbeat and crisped number released by him. You can listen to his tracks on YouTube, Spotify, and SoundCloud. If you are willing to know more about him you can follow him on his Official website, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

