WPP named a Leader in new analysis of Global Marketing Service Providers

WEBWIRE – Tuesday, August 16, 2022







WPP has been named a Leader among Global Marketing Service providers in The Forrester Wave: Global Marketing Services, Q3 2022 report. The research evaluated a field of 10 of the most significant service providers, which were invited to participate in the evaluation.





The report identifies that The integration of agency, technology, and consulting services brings together a converging landscape of holding companies, digital networks, and management consultancies. The result elevates the industry beyond advertising delivered by individual agency brands to marketing solutions delivered by teams of specialists. However, turning disparate, global capabilities into integrated solutions is much easier pitched than delivered. The best integrated marketing providers orchestrate their vast expertise in digital experience (DX), data, creative, and media with fluidity, not friction.





The report assessed providers against 17 criteria spanning three categories: Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence. Among these categories, WPP received the highest scores possible in seven criteria, including creative and content services, customer data strategy and activation services, digital experience services, workforce strategy and performance.





The Forrester report notes, WPP pioneers end-to-end marketing solutions with global creativity and scale They include scaled, data-driven creative capabilities; integrated digital experience development; media performance prowess; and strong identity management and robust measurement and analytics. Client references support the companys ability to orchestrate marketing campaigns and technology across regions.





Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: We are very proud of the strides our business has made to realise our ambition to be the creative transformation company. To us, receiving independent acknowledgement as a leader in this evaluation for our strategy, current offering, and market presence reinforces our belief that we are delivering what our clients need  wherever they are in the world.





Laurent Ezekiel, WPPs Chief Marketing & Growth Officer, added: Growth is central to our clients agendas and therefore to ours. We combine broad expertise in communications, experience, commerce, technology and data and infuse them with world leading creativity to serve our clients. We believe ranking as a Leader in Forresters research is a plaudit for the excellent work that goes on day-in, day-out all over the world by our network.





For more information, visit Forrester.com (the report is available to Forrester subscribers and for purchase.)





About WPP



WPP is the creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.