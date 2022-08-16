Urban Day Spa Announces The Journey Spa Package

Among the many spa packages people in the Greater Houston Area delight in is The Journey Spa Package. Enjoy your journey into relaxation in a safe, impeccably clean, tranquil day spa in Houston – Urban Day Spa. Individuals and groups commonly travel from Katy, Texas, Cypress, Texas, The Woodlands, Texas, and all around the Greater Houston Area to visit one of the two Urban Day Spa locations. (Hwy 6 North in the Copperfield Area & Louetta Rd. in the Klein/Spring Area)

Planning a staycation includes the excitement of looking forward to that which is to come. When you choose to spend your staycation at Urban Day Spa, you’ll be looking forward to heavenly massage therapy sessions lasting up to several hours and more depending on the spa package chosen.

The Journey Spa Package at Urban Day Spa begins with a luxurious Ginger Hot Oil Scalp Massage. Talented massage therapists will pamper you next with a 90-Minute Swedish Massage Therapy Session – Also often called the ‘Relaxation Massage’, which is a massage therapy session using gentle strokes to relax and revitalize the body. There are many massage therapy types available at Urban Day Spa ranging from soft, to moderate, to more intense pressure levels depending on the individual’s needs, but the largest number of people prefer the classic relaxation massage for allowing their stresses to gently melt away.

While on this Urban Day Spa Journey, enjoying this exquisite spa therapy package, you will next experience the healthful classic facial. Imagine the facial beginning with a facial cleansing using steamed towels dipped in Lemongrass essential oil, followed by a warm clay mask, and ending with a moisturizing facial massage.

Massage Therapy in Houston and Spring, Texas

The Journey Spa Package still has more yet though as the relaxing finale of this Houston Spa Package is the peppermint foot spa recovery experience. Look forward to your tired feet soaking in water and honey bubbles, the skin of your feet then being soothed with a salt scrub skin treatment, then resting in a warm paraffin wrap. If it seems this is all there is, it is not true because this is then followed by the peppermint aromatherapy of your pampered feet being wrapped in peppermint dipped warm towels, and a final foot massage to follow.

At Urban Day Spa, there are numerous spa therapy options Houstonians and visitors from around the U.S. have been enjoying for a decade plus as these massage therapy specialists, and spa therapy professionals make each guest feel like they are royalty for a lovely few hours.

In this case, The Journey Spa Package lasts for 150 minutes of meltaway relaxation. Urban Day Spa supplies the ability to schedule appointments, as well as to purchase gift cards to treat your loved ones to a gift of some of the best moments of their life at Urban Day Spa.

About Urban Day Spa

