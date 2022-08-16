Get fully charged for life on two wheels

With seven weeks of summer left to enjoy, motorcyclists across America still have plenty of time to take in the sunshine and the thrill of the open road, and enjoy the ultimate feeling of freedom that comes with life on two wheels!

And, says CTEK, the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions, to make sure you’re all set for your adventure, it’s always worth checking your battery and getting it fully charged up before you go.

”What you may not realize is that, for every month your motorcycle isn’t being used, your battery loses 0.1V of energy,” says Bobbie DuMelle, Executive Vice President of CTEK North America. ”And not only that, riding around on your motorcycle will only ever charge your battery to 80% capacity, so to top it up to 100% for maximum performance, you’ll always need a battery charger.”

CTEK’s CT5 POWERSPORT battery charger has been custom designed for motorcycles and other high performance powersport vehicles, offering easy-to-use, fully automatic charging.

”Your motorcycle needs to be in top condition to give the best possible performance, and the CTEK CT5 POWERSPORT makes sure batteries are charged to capacity, so your motorcycle is ready for action when you are – ready to take you on your adventures, to ride the wind, and give you the freedom to explore inaccessible and remote places,” says Bobbie.

The CT5 POWERSPORT works on 12V lead-acid and lithium (LiFePO4, Li-Fe, Li-iron, LFP) batteries so, even if you have a lead acid battery right now, you can be confident that, if you do decide to switch to lithium at any point in the future, your charger will still work and there’s no need to buy a new charger.

And, when the sun does start to set on the last day of summer, the CT5 POWERSPORT is also the perfect product to keep your battery fully charged and maintained while your motorcycle is stored away for the winter. You can connect the CT5 POWERSPORT to your battery indefinitely and it won’t over or under charge, so you really can just set it, and forget it!

