



Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah paid homage to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary by visiting ‘Sadaiva Atal’ memorial in New Delhi today.





In his tweets, Shri Amit Shah said that revered Atal ji spent every moment of his life in restoring the glory of Maa Bharati. He began a new era of welfare of the poor welfare and good governance in Indian politics and at the same time made the world realize the courage and strength of India. Tributes to him on his death anniversary today.









Paid tributes to our former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji at the ‘Sadaiv Atal’ memorial. पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री भारत रत्न अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी की पुण्यतिथि पर ‘सदैव अटल’ स्मारक जाकर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। pic.twitter.com/zjkny4aavB — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 16, 2022

श्रद्धेय अटल जी ने माँ भारती के गौरव को पुनर्स्थापित करने के लिए अपने जीवन का प्रत्येक क्षण खपाया।

उन्होंने भारतीय राजनीति में गरीब कल्याण व सुशासन के नए युग की शुरुआत की और साथ ही विश्व को भारत के साहस व शक्ति का भी अहसास कराया। आज उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें नमन। pic.twitter.com/YvDObm0Ikf — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 16, 2022

