Midlothian, VA Firm Offers a New Way to Work with an Interior Designer

Contented Interiors LLC continues to evolve with the changing landscape of the interior design service industry. Typically, full service level design handles a client’s project from design conception to renovation work, through to the installation of the furnishings. Full service interior design involves a lot of time spent managing contractors, trades, and procurement logistics on the part of the hired firm, which means a large budget is generally required from the client to work with an interior designer.

Contented Interiors LLC recently introduced a new offering for those who don’t want full service interior design, but wish for more assistance beyond a consultation timeframe. The Chic, Kid-Proof Living Rooms Course + Community is a 12-week session offered to cohort groups who want to learn the tips and tricks of the trade as they complete the on-demand, step-by-step interior design content. During the session, there will be weekly calls with lead designer Lee Harmon Waters of Contented Interiors to dig deeper into the material and get answers to design issues and decorating issues in the participants’ spaces. Additionally, Waters will review each participant’s created design, to ensure they can move into the procurement stage of their project with full confidence. The expectation at the end of the 12 week session is that participants will have an expert-reviewed design plan to transform their living rooms (any room that isn’t a kitchen or bathroom) based on their unique needs, housing type, and budget. And as promised, the design plans will be both chic and kid-proof to meet the demanding needs of busy, stylish families.

One of the participants said of her success in the Chic, Kid-Proof Living Rooms Course + Community, “It gave me the accountability I needed to go from dreaming and being indecisive, to having clarity and taking action. It’s a gift every family deserves.”

Contented Interiors can be found on Google: https://g.page/ContentedInteriors. 804-464-7174 | 3100 Cove Ridge Road, Midlothian, VA 23112 | ContentedInteriors.com