Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of “Wild!: The Misadventures of a Wildlife Gardener” by David Garner

About Wild! : The Misadventures of a Wildlife Gardener:

Wild! recounts the highs, lows and numerous mysteries of a year in a Norfolk wildlife garden, plus some excursions into gardens past.

Encompassing everything from fungi to frogs and titmice to trees, this book illustrates how wildlife responds to sympathetic gardening, thereby making an invaluable contribution to our environment.

A lifetime observer of the natural world, the author takes the reader on a wonderfully relaxing journey through Nature’s seasons with insight and self-deprecatory humour, while admitting a rare capacity for misadventure.

This illustrated book is written to be enjoyed by anyone with an interest in the extraordinary diversity of garden wildlife.

This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:

Paperback (236 pages)

Dimensions 12.85 x 1.37 x 19.84 cm

ISBN-13 9781800943643

Kindle eBook ASIN B0B7V1V8XC

Amazon URL: https://getbook.at/WILD

Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022

