Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of “The Inconvenient Girl” by John R. Nicoll

About The Inconvenient Girl:

Caleb, a Scots born ex New York detective, finds himself back in the land of his birth operating a struggling one man Private Investigation Agency.

His usual work involves insurance fraud and cheating spouses but one day Mrs Souter, a decent elderly lady asks him to find a young, Eastern European waitress she has befriended and who has suddenly disappeared.

Cal thinks she has left of her own volition and tries to get Mrs Souter to save her money until she asks him the question that can’t be ignored.

Some-one wants the young girl found.

Some-one wants her lost forever.

Caleb Martin is caught in the middle.

This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:

Paperback (192 pages)

Dimensions 13.97 x 1.22 x 21.59 cm

ISBN-13 9781800943780 / 9781800943933

Kindle eBook ASIN B0B7V1V8XC

Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/TIG

Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022

About the Author

John Robertson Nicoll has had a varied (some would say eccentric) career. He has worked in an Edinburgh bookshop, for a greeting card publisher and sold advertising space in diaries.

He has also worked as a classroom assistant with special needs children.

He has always wanted to write but only started seriously about twelve years ago.

John has published two short novels, two volumes of short poetry and several short stories. His work has been published in Northwords Now, Southlight Magazine and The Castlehill Angel among others.

His bittersweet comic short novel, The Balloon Man In Edinburgh, was rated 5 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

