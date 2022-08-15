PM greets people on Independence Day

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the occasion of Independence Day.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;
“देशवासियों को #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!
Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind!”
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2022
