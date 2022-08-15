PM greets people on Independence Day





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the occasion of Independence Day.





In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;





“देशवासियों को #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!





Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind!”







देशवासियों को #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद! Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind! #Iday2022 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2022

***





DS/SH









(Release ID: 1851921)

Visitor Counter : 1650











Read this release in:







Urdu



,







Marathi



,







Hindi



,







Manipuri



,







Bengali



,







Punjabi



,







Gujarati



,







Odia



,







Tamil



,







Telugu



,







Kannada



,







Malayalam













