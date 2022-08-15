PM greets people on Independence Day

Aug 15, 2022 | Business


The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the occasion of Independence Day.


In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;


“देशवासियों को #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!


Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind!”



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2022

