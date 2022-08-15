Hong Kong – Director of Immirgration expresses deep sorrow over passing of Mr Ambrose S K Lee

Director of Immirgration expresses deep sorrow over passing of Mr Ambrose S K Lee *********************************************************************************



The Director of Immirgration, Mr Au Ka-wang, today (August 14) expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Mr Ambrose S K Lee.





Mr Lee joined the Immigration Department in 1974. He was appointed as the Director of Immigration in 1998 and the Secretary for Security in 2003, a post he held until June 30, 2012.





Mr Au said, “I had ample opportunity to come into contact with Mr Lee when he was the Director of Immigration. I was deeply impressed by his outstanding leadership, pleasant and friendly character. He is indeed a good role model for all of us. He assumed office as the Secretary for Security some time later to lead various disciplinary forces including the Immigration Department, making exemplary efforts in maintaining stability and prosperity of Hong Kong.





“Mr Lee has been dedicated to serving our country and Hong Kong community over the years and made outstanding contributions in different sectors. He commanded the respect and love of government colleagues and members of the pubilc.





“Mr Lee’s family was approached in the morning. My deepest condolences were extended to them and I expressed that every possible assitance will be provided. He is not just a leader much respected by his fellows, but also a mentor and friend. He will be greatly missed by all of us.”