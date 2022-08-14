Substrate’s Sacramento Street Bridge Replacement – completed on June 15, 2022

Vallejo’s Sacramento Street Bridge Replacement project was completed on June 15, 2022, which commemorates the replacement of the old Structural Steel Navy structure that was built in 1913 over the Mare Island Railroad on Sacramento Street. This marks the end of the 15-month construction that included some project firsts including:

An intricate underground network of Homeless Tunnels with many tentacles.

Large Underground Voids and Chambers.

Still with these challenges, this project was completed on budget.

Substrate provided comprehensive construction management services for the Sacramento Street Bridge Replacement for the City of Vallejo. Substrate provided the Resident Engineer/Structure’s Representative, and Senior Inspector and oversaw the entire project from pre-construction to post-construction. The CM team also consisted of sub-consultants Consolidated Engineering Labs, who provided material and source inspection; and Verux, Inc who provided SWPPP QA inspections.

The major elements of work for this project were the following:

Project Cost: Approximately $9 million (completed within 10% contingency)

Project Duration: 15 months

Bridge Type: Cast-in-Place Post-Tensioned Slab Bridge (29 tendons)

Total Concrete Quantity Placed in Bridge: 1486 CYDs (237,760 #)

Foundation: (23) 42” Diameter Cast-in-Drilled Hole Wet Piles 54 feet Deep

Retaining Walls (Tot 3): Soldier Pile Ground Anchor Walls with 3 Levels of Tiebacks and Concrete Facing

Replaced and upgraded City Waterlines, Storm Drains and Sewer System

Paved 4 City Streets: Sacramento, Farragut, Illinois, and Yolo. Total HMA: 1605 Tons

Over 2000 LF of new Sidewalk, Curb & Gutter

14 Private TCE Parcels: Work included Driveways, Stairs, Planters, Walkways, Retaining Walls, and Drainage

PROJECT: Sacramento Street Bridge Replacement

LOCATION: Vallejo, CA

OWNER: City of Vallejo

PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR: Melissa Tigbao, PE

DESIGNER: Dewberry

CONTRACTOR: Gordon N Ball, Inc

CM Team: Substrate, Inc

COST: $9 million

FIRST WORKING DAY: March 15, 2021

COMPLETION DATE: June 15, 2022

“Gordon N Ball and Substrate had to work closely together to deliver this challenging project. Though this project had only informal Partnering, it very well can be a case study for Partnering for a project of it size.” – Sunny Jhutti, PE, SE

About Substrate, Inc

Substrate, Inc is a unique Bay Area based firm providing full service structural engineering and construction management services to bridge, building, and roadway clients.