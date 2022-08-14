New Children’s Book “Roody Kangaroo Moves Forward” Debuts with Illustrations by Eighth-Grade Student From Riviera ISD



Piper is a delightful young woman and an extremely talented artist, says Brubaker. Her lively and colorful illustrations made Roody Kangaroo come to life and help children connect to a character they can relate to.





According to the Child Mind Institute, millions of children  as many as 1 in 5  struggle with mental health or learning challenges. 70% of U.S. counties do not have a single child and adolescent psychiatrist. With this in mind, Brubaker wrote Roody Kangaroo Moves Forward to provide teachers and parents with a resource to teach their children about the importance of resilience and mindset, and to do it in a way that they can relate to and understand at a young age.





Once I began openly speaking and writing about my bouts of depression and anxiety, I had readers and fans come out of the woodwork thanking me for publicly discussing this, says Brubaker. They shared with me their own mental health challenges and especially the mental health challenges their kids have had recently during the pandemic. This was the genesis of Roody Kangaroo.





This book is a must-have resource for every elementary classroom, says Valerie Rennie, Kindergarten teacher at Richland Creek Elementary in Wake Forest, North Carolina. Roody provides an example of how to persevere through lifes challenges. This story should be an essential part of every teachers character trait library.





For more information about John or to purchase visit www.CUCOroody.com. A percentage of all sales will be donated to mental health nonprofits in the U.S.





About the Author



John Brubaker is a best-selling author and professional speaker. He founded and leads multiple companies; most notably Chin Up Chest Out® Apparel Co. which is a lifestyle brand that donates a percentage of all sales to mental health non-profits. He is also the founder of CUCOradio.com, a radio station playing Music For Your Mindset with no commercials and no negativity.





After publishing 17 business books, John Brubaker published his first children’s book, Roody Kangaroo Moves Forward. This pivot in Brubaker’s writing from business books to a childrens book about resilience is a direct result of his personal journey dealing with depression and anxiety.

