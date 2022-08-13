Hong Kong strengthens trade relations with Japan through MoU with Aomori Prefectural Government

As the effects of the pandemic continue to be felt by economies across the globe, Hong Kong looks to strengthen economic relations with its key trade partners. Today, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Aomori Prefectural Government of Japan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on mutual cooperation in promoting economic exchange. The signing occurred during the Food Expo 2022, a flagship event organised by the HKTDC.

HKTDC, represented by Executive Director Margaret Fong (L), and Aomori Prefecture, Japan, represented by Governor Shingo Mimura (R), signed a MoU at the HKTDC Food Expo, Hong Kong’s flagship event organised by the HKTDC.

Japan was Hong Kong’s 6th largest trading partner in 2021, with total merchandise trade amounting to about HK$390 billion. In 2021, Hong Kong’s domestic export of goods to Japan totalled HK$666 million, while Hong Kong imported about HK$271 billion worth of goods from Japan. Commanding a vast coastline with an abundance of marine life, Aomori Prefecture in Japan’s Tohoku region boasts a flourishing aquaculture industry. It is also known for its well-developed forestry and agricultural industries thanks to its rich natural environment.

The HKTDC and Aomori Prefectural Government will engage in a variety of exchange programs, including business meetings, seminars and trade fairs, to extend economic cooperation. The MoU will not only facilitate economic exchange, but also create opportunities for businesses in Hong Kong and Aomori Prefecture. With businesses looking to recover from the pandemic, the MoU enables them to capture these opportunities, tap into new markets and expand operations.

HKTDC Executive Director Margaret Fong said, “The HKTDC today signs into effect a Memorandum of Understanding on economic collaboration with the Aomori Prefectural Government of Japan. I hope that through carrying out economic exchange programs, including business missions, seminars and trade fairs, we can expand trade and investment, cement our business ties and drive economic growth in Hong Kong and Aomori Prefecture. Strong bilateral economic relationships are critical to the stability of today’s global economy, and the HKTDC is pleased to engage with the Aomori Prefecture Government to further economic exchange.”

Shingo Mimura, Governor of the Aomori Prefectural Government, added, “While Hong Kong is the main export destination for the world-renowned Aomori apple, its people also enjoy our beautiful landscapes created by the four seasons, our festivals, fresh food and hot springs. Over the years, they have built a close relationship with Aomori. The Aomori Prefecture Government is committed to promoting agriculture, forestry, and aquatic products for export and attracting tourists. We will continue to devote our efforts to strengthening the trade relations between the two places. With HKTDC’s platform, we hope to promote our hidden gems and gourmet cuisine to those in Hong Kong who love Japanese food and culture.”

The HKTDC Food Expo (11-15 August) is being held concurrently with the HKTDC Hong Kong International Tea Fair, HKTDC Home Delights Expo and HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), featuring more than 1,000 exhibitors. A regional pavilion for the Aomori Prefecture showcases its local specialities.

