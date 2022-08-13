Hong Kong – Correctional officers stop person in custody attacking staff

Correctional officers stop person in custody attacking staff ************************************************************



Correctional officers at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre stopped a male person in custody attacking staff yesterday (August 12).





At 7.18pm yesterday, a 43-year-old male person in custody suddenly became emotional and attacked a correctional officer inside a cell. Officers at the scene immediately stopped the assailant and applied OC foam to subdue him after repeated warnings were ignored.





During the incident, the officer sustained injury to his forehead while the assailant sustained injuries to his face and chest. After examination and treatment by the institution Medical Officer, they did not need to be sent to a public hospital.





The case has been reported to the Police for investigation.





The assailant was sentenced to imprisonment for the offence of assaulting police officer in execution of duty.