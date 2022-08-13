AVTODOM Ducati introduced new motorcycles at the birthday party of the Bamboo.Bar restaurant



One of the highlights of the holiday was the presentation of Ducati Panigale V4S and Ducati Diavel 1260s motorcycle models.





The Ducati Panigale V4S is equipped with the second generation Öhlins Smart EC electronic control system, which adapts to the road conditions and makes the most of the data from the 6-axis inertial measurement unit IMU 6D.





The Ducati Diavel 1260s combines perfect Italian style with impressive performance. Thanks to a large number of electronic systems, the motorcycle engine develops 152 hp. at peak load. One of the features of the motorcycle is safety assistants, including Bosch ABS Evo anti-lock braking system and Ducati Traction Control Evo traction control.





We were delighted to partner with the event and introduce the new Ducati motorcycles to the guests. Each model has its own unique style and impressive technical characteristics. The advantages of new motorcycles were appreciated not only by the guests of the holiday, but also by star celebrities. The brightness, power, unique design and premium quality of Ducati motorcycles were in perfect harmony with the atmosphere of the evening, said Oleg Romanenko, head of the Ducati AVTODOM dealer network.





AVTODOM is the official Ducati dealer in Moscow. The Ducati AVTODOM showroom has a wide range of Italian bikes. For purchasing a motorcycle you prefer, you can use the services of installments, loans or leasing. Ducati AVTODOM provides service for motorcycles, both new and used. All equipment and spare parts available in the dealer center fully comply with the technical requirements imposed by the Ducati brand on official dealers.

