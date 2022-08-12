Moderna, Inc. CEO Stéphane Bancel, Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO David Solomon, U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper, Among 2022 Mentors for Jeff Ubben Posse Fellows Program

Moderna, Inc. CEO Stéphane Bancel, Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO David Solomon, U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper, Americares President and CEO Christine Squires, and Redfin President and CEO Glenn Kelman will each host and mentor a member of the fifth cohort of Jeff Ubben Posse Fellows in summer 2022.

Each year, the Jeff Ubben Posse Fellows Program offers five outstanding Posse Scholars the opportunity to intern with a leader in one of the following industries: arts, media & entertainment; STEM (science, technology, engineering and math); law & government; education & nonprofit; and business & finance. Ubben Posse Fellows also receive a $10K stipend.

The 2022 Jeff Ubben Posse Fellows are Posse Scholars in their second year of college who have achieved academic excellence and demonstrated exceptional leadership potential. Their summer fellowship pairings are:

Monica Bradford (Denison University) from Chicago, Illinois

Fellowship with Moderna, Inc. CEO Stéphane Bancel

Olivia Dixon (Middlebury College) from Chicago, Illinois

Fellowship with Americares President and CEO Christine Squires

Derek Ewers (Boston University) from Atlanta, Georgia

Fellowship with Redfin President and CEO Glenn Kelman

Alexander Robinson (The George Washington University) from Atlanta, Georgia

Fellowship with U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper

Matwos Tadesse (Lafayette College) from Washington, D.C.

Fellowship with Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO David Solomon

The Posse Foundation launched the Jeff Ubben Posse Fellows Program in 2017 in recognition of ValueAct Capital CEO Jeff Ubben, who served as Posse’s board chair from 2007 to 2016. During Ubben’s decade of service, he helped the organization establish 47 new college partnerships, double the number of Posse cities from five to ten, and build the organization’s assets to nearly $80 million.

About The Posse Foundation

Since 1989, The Posse Foundation has identified, recruited and trained more than 10,000 public high school students with extraordinary academic and leadership potential. These students—many of whom might have been overlooked by traditional college selection processes—have received a total of $1.8 billion in full-tuition leadership scholarships from Posse’s partner colleges since the program’s inception. Posse extends to these students the opportunity to pursue personal and academic excellence by placing them in supportive, multicultural teams—Posses—of 10 students. Posse Scholars graduate at a rate of 90 percent and make a visible difference on campus and throughout their professional careers.

