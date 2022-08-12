CENTURY 21 Thomas Agents Place Top in State

CENTURY 21 Thomas realtors received top honors among all CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC offices in South Carolina (as of July 26, 2022).

Sales Team

No. 6–The (Bill) Bellamy Team

Individual Producer (Transactions)

No. 1—Alyssa Holmes

No. 6—Scott Mathews

No. 18—Derek Fairfax

No. 38—Nannette Nelson

No. 40—David Hyatt

No. 61—Sandy Rainwater

Individual Producer (Revenue)

No. 1—Scott Mathews

No. 8—Alyssa Holmes

No. 15—Derek Fairfax

No. 38—Sandy Rainwater

No. 46—David Hyatt

No. 51—Nannette Nelson

No. 94—Debbie Cox

About CENTURY 21 Thomas

CENTURY 21 Thomas, which was established in 1962, takes pride in personalized service and exceeding client expectations. It has offices at 625 Sea Mountain Highway and 404-A Main St. in North Myrtle Beach, S.C.