The ISO 21401 Certified Auditor Training Course Has Recently Introduced by Punyam Academy



The certified ISO 21401 Internal Auditor Training Course is designed to provide the formal training and certification required to become a certified ISO 21401 internal auditor for Sustainability Management Systems of Tourism Accommodation Establishments. ISO 21401 is a versatile tourism industry standard that applies to all types and sizes of accommodation establishments in any geographical location. As a result, hotels of any class, motels, resorts, guest houses, lodges, hostels, cottages, tourist camps, chalets, and other tourist accommodation providers can implement the ISO 21401 Sustainability Management System and obtain ISO 21401: 2018 certification.





Participants in this course will be awarded an ISO 21401 Internal Auditor certificate. The online internal auditor training covers all of the requirements of the international standard ISO 21401:2018, including environmental, social, and economic requirements for implementing a sustainability management system in accommodation establishments. The online ISO 21401 Internal Auditor Training course also provides a comprehensive overview and understanding of the ISO 21401:2018 standard, as well as the benefits of implementing and certifying to the ISO 21401 standard. Participants will also learn about the auditing process, audit records, risk management, and documented information relevant to a Sustainability Management System.





The ISO 21401 training course is advantageous, particularly for those who prefer to learn the auditing process and techniques from the comfort of their own home or office and become certified as an ISO 21401 Internal Auditor. ISO 21401:2018 Internal Auditor Training, which includes online lectures with audio-visual presentations, handouts, an ISO 21401 audit checklist, and online exams, will be extremely beneficial to all those who wish to qualify as a certified Internal Auditor for ISO 21401 audits of Sustainability Management Systems of lodging establishments anywhere in the world. Participants who complete this online ISO 21401 Internal Auditor training course will be awarded an ISO 21401 Internal Auditor certificate as trained internal auditors.





Anyone who wants to become a certified ISO 21401 Internal Auditor for Sustainability Management Systems can enroll in the course, including the owner/management of any accommodation organization in the tourism sector, as well as employees of accommodation organizations in the tourism sector. This course can also be important for professionals, students who want to make a career in the hotel/tourism industry, or anyone who wants to learn about the Sustainability management system for lodging establishments. There are no prerequisites for enrolling in the training course, but having a basic understanding of and interest in sustainable development practices and lodging establishments will be beneficial. To know more about the training course, visit here: https://www.punyamacademy.com/course/management-system/iso-21401-certified-auditor-training-online





About Punyam Academy



Punyam Academy is a globally recognized training provider company, which offers various types of ISO training courses and conducts classroom training along with webinars for online certification. It is a leading name in E-learning, training, and certification on ISO standards and all other types of management system standards. Punyam Academy specializes in a complete range of courses on awareness, auditor and lead auditor courses on Food safety officer training, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 22000, ISO 27001, ISO 45001, ISO/IEC 17025, ISO/IEC 17020, ISO/IEC 17021, FSSC 22000, ISO 27001, ISO 50001, ISO 13485, ISO 20000, ISO/IEC 17024, ISO 17034, ISO 18788 and more.

