Legacy Mechanical Services Inc. Taps Commercial HVAC Sales Leader Jack Holtrop as General Manager

Most recently, Jack served as National Sales Manager for ABM, focusing on service sales growth. He has extensive training in a highly process-driven environment, and his career has placed him in the offices of hundreds of family-owned contracting businesses.

“Jack’s experience with assessment, onboarding, and field training will help us serve our clients even better, which is what we were looking for in a General Manager,” said Sean Daily, President and Founder of Legacy Mechanical Services. “His reputation for focusing on client needs and satisfaction fit perfectly with our culture here at Legacy Mechanical.”

Holding a Bachelor’s Degree in dual majors of Business Management and Marketing from Northwood University, Jack began his career in commercial HVAC in 2007 with Linc Service (now ABM) in Alpharetta, GA, selling preventive maintenance service agreements. Jack acted as General Manager for two separate Virginia offices, including full P&L responsibilities in turnaround and double-digit growth environments. Jack was promoted to National Sales Manager for ABM in 2017, focused on service sales growth.

About Legacy Mechanical Services, Inc.

Legacy Mechanical Services, Inc. was founded in February 2001 out of a need to provide quality, turn-key mechanical solutions for a reasonable price – and the company has been meeting and surpassing customer expectations ever since. Its mission is to increase its value to customers with passion and professionalism.



Legacy Mechanical’s principals have a combined 80+ years of experience in the HVAC industry and 50+ years of craft supervision experience, with a registered Professional Engineer on staff to design and build systems to suit any customers’ needs. Also on staff are Central HVAC Plant experts to help with the design, construction, and upgrade of large HVAC operations. Holding more than ten certifications, the Legacy Mechanical team has the experience to handle any project, from the smallest tenant retrofit to large new construction projects, medical facilities, and industrial/institutional projects.