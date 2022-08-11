Hardbacon Launches Consumer Credit Counselling Service Guide for Canadians

Hardbacon, a personal finance application used by more than 40,000 Canadians, released today its first-ever guide to consumer credit counselling services in Canada.

Inflation, interest rate increases, supply shortages, and the leftover economic impact of the pandemic has left a number of consumers dealing with too much debt. Various Canadians have trouble managing their finances, usually because they have too much unsecured debt in the form of credit cards, lines of credit, and unsecured personal loans.

Fortunately, a consumer credit counselling service is often the first step, and sometimes the only step borrowers need to get their finances back on track. Consumer credit counsellors help borrowers manage their finances by providing financial education, help with budgeting, offering debt settlement programs, and if needed, referrals to other professionals.

Hardbacon’s guide highlights who are credit counsellors, how consumer credit counselling services can help, and where to find consumer credit counselling services, among other subjects, for a complete guide to consumer credit counselling services in Canada.



As part of Hardbacon’s mission to help Canadians make better financial decisions, the guide encourages Canadians to have a better understanding of personal debt and of options to bring their debt under control. Moreover, credit counselling does not affect your credit score and instead typically helps consumers rebuild their credit score overtime.

“Having credit card debt, unsecured lines of credit and unsecured loans can be daunting, but fortunately, turning your finances around is possible and there is help to get you there,” said Hardbacon CEO, Julien Brault. “This consumer credit counselling service guide offers a reassuring way to get ahead of your debt and to make the most of your financial power.”

Hardbacon’s consumer credit counselling service guide for Canadians can be found in more detail on Hardbacon’s blog.

