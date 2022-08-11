Be Nadula’s Ambassador To Get Free Wig For The Whole Year

Do you want to be Nadula’s ambassador? Do you want to get a free wig for your beauty? Please pay close attention to Nadula Hair Official to know more. Brand ambassadors are like cheerleaders for our business who represent our company culture to the public. So are you ready to be Nadula’s ambassador.

About Nadula Hair

Nadula Hair – Be Confident, Be Bold, Be You

Nadula, as a global human hair brand, Nadula never changes its commitment to be an ambassador of beauty bringing natural, durable and luxurious beauty to every woman all over the world.

Since its birth, Nadula hair has always been adhering to the principles of natural durable and luxury, encouraging women to be confident, bold, and brave to be themselves. Just like the brand, while constantly innovating and breaking the obsolete, creating infinite possibilities, it maintains true self and forms a unique brand image.

Now, this dream has been realized by the designers of Nadula Hair. Up to now, Nadula Hair has hundreds of wig products in 12 categories, which can meet the individual needs of different women, you can see Nadula Hair in more than 50 countries on every continent in the world.

Nadula Ambassador Activity

The Benefits For You

To Be Nadula’s Ambassador Nadula’s brand ambassador will get a free wig every month for the next year

How To Join Nadula Ambassador Activity?

Activity time: 10th, Aug – 10th Sept (Participate in the selection in any of the following ways)

Method 1

Enter m.nadula.com on your mobile phone and post a feed.

Method 2

Post your unique hairstyle picture or video after receiving your hair and tag @nadulahair on any social platform (Facebook / Instagram / Youtube / TikTok / Pinterest / Twitter）After posting, please DM @nadulahair the link of your picture/video.

Selection Criteria

1. The personal image matches Nadula’s Slogan “Be Bold, Be Confident, Be You”.

2. The picture or video material needs to be high-definition.

3. No limit to the number of Nadula ambassadors.

4. Announcement time: 15th September.

5. The final interpretation right of this event belongs to Nadula.

If you want to know more about this activity, please check the page Nadula Ambassador Activity.

Nadula Hair Trends

Nadula Hair Company is a natural root-to-tip 100% Remy human hair manufacturer, provides top quality human hair products and service to distributors, vendors, salon, businesses globally and online store owners around the world. The company supplies wholesale human hair wigs in various textures, lengths, colors, and packings.

Nadula Hair Mall is one of the best wholesale hair vendors in a global human hair enterprise in the world. It has a variety human hair wigs types, HD lace wigs, lace front wigs, headband wigs, lace part wigs, v part wig, u part wig, T part wig, lace closure wig, bob wigs, glueless wigs, ombre wig, highlight wig, blonde wig, red wig, brown colored wig, black wig, colored wigs in any textures. Nadula hair wigs are most popular for modern girls. Customization service creates your unique beauty!

Nadula Hair also offers various Buy Now Pay Later services to help customers reduce economical pressure, such as Afterpay, ZIP Quadpay, PayPal, and Klarna. With these payment methods, shoppers can split their entire order into four interest-free payments over six weeks and freely buy their favorite Nadula human hair products with the least amount of money with no interest.

Media Contact Details

Name: Aimee

Email: aimee@nadula.com

Company: Nadula Hair Company

Phone: +86 17698011015

Address: 9820 BELL RANCH DR #101 SANTA FE SPRINGS CA 90670 USA

City: SANTA FE SPRINGS

State: CA

Country: USA

Website: https://www.nadula.com/