XSEED Games Releases Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle Legendary Edition on Nintendo Switch™

Strategic Card Battle RPG Receives Updated Digital Edition at a Reduced Price

TORRANCE, Calif. – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, August 9, 2022







XSEED Games today launched Shadowverse: Champions Battle Legendary Edition, a special bundle containing the strategic card battle game and the Mythical Cards Premium Pass + 10 Levels downloadable content, digitally on Nintendo eShop for $29.99. The Mythical Cards Premium Pass + 10 Levels downloadable content allows players to unlock Mythical Cards, Card Sleeves, Rupies, and more as they level up their battle pass. The DLC also instantly grants players 10 levels toward the Mythical Cards Premium Pass.





In Shadowverse: Champions Battle, players take the role of a transfer student to Tensei Academy, where they are quickly introduced to the Shadowverse card game by their classmate, Hiro Ryugasaki. The new friends team up with Shadowverse club president (and only member) Rei on a quest to master the popular card battle game and protect the club from the threat of disbandment by winning the national championship. Throughout their adventures, players will be able to explore unique locations around the school and surrounding town, where events and encounters await in the least expected places. Team up with new friends, battle to become the national champions, and save the Shadowverse club from getting shut down!





Shadowverse: Champions Battle Legendary Edition Key Features:

Experience intensified for Nintendo Switch  New cards and deluxe battle animations unique to the Nintendo Switch version amp up the excitement for veteran and new players alike!

 New cards and deluxe battle animations unique to the Nintendo Switch version amp up the excitement for veteran and new players alike! Electrifying one-on-one card battles  Use three types of cards to devise strategies and strive for victory. Become a master by skillfully playing cards, each with their own abilities, at the right time.

 Use three types of cards to devise strategies and strive for victory. Become a master by skillfully playing cards, each with their own abilities, at the right time. Create the ultimate deck  Build decks from seven different classes, each with their own unique strengths, cards, and abilities. With over 600 cards to collect, the possibilities are endless.

 Build decks from seven different classes, each with their own unique strengths, cards, and abilities. With over 600 cards to collect, the possibilities are endless. Play with friends or take on the world  Enjoy ranked matches, free matches, or lobby matches, and even get new cards and exchange deck codes in online play. Players can also challenge their friends through local wireless play.

 Enjoy ranked matches, free matches, or lobby matches, and even get new cards and exchange deck codes in online play. Players can also challenge their friends through local wireless play. A colorful cast of characters  Encounter familiar faces from the Shadowverse anime, as well as all-new characters! Players will deepen their connection with their friends as they complete quests and enjoy student life.

Developed by Cygames and published by XSEED Games in North America on the Nintendo Switch system, Shadowverse: Champions Battle Legendary Edition launched on Aug. 9, 2022. The game will also be released by publisher Marvelous Europe in Europe on Aug. 9, 2022. The title has been rated T for Teen on the Nintendo Switch system by the ESRB.



