Traveling Memorial Honoring Fallen Law Enforcement To Visit Colorado Springs



1350 Distilling is a proud sponsor of Beyond the Call of Duty, creators and promoters of the End of Watch – Ride to Remember Memorial.



Beyond the Call of Duty is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness of first responders lost in the line of duty and to support the families and communities of the fallen. Since Memorial Day Weekend, they have been riding throughout the nation with their traveling memorial to honor the 608 fallen law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2021.





The Memorial is traveling from Raton, New Mexico to Grand Junction, Colorado with stops in Kiowa, Aurora, Denver, and Windsorall within 48 hours. Their time in Colorado marks their 75th – 77th consecutive days of riding roads and highways all across the United States.





Last year, El Paso County Sheriff, Deputy Jeff Hopkins was honored for his sacrifice at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office by the End of Watch Memorial.





Next year, El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery will be honored.





More information about this organization and the ride can be found online here (our event is not on this list, for this is a special sponsor event outside of their ride):



https://endofwatchride.com/events/



and



https://www.facebook.com/EOWRide





About 1350 Distilling



1350 Distilling is a craft distillery located in EaDo Colorado Springs that “Celebrates the American Spirit of our military and their loved ones, one drink at a time.” They are a veteran, teacher, and women-owned distillery that produces vodkas, gins, rums, and whiskeys.​​

