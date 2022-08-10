Serosoft’s CEO and MD, Arpit Badjatya is awarded the ‘The Economic Times Leader of Change Award’

Aug 10, 2022 | Business


The award ceremony was filled with honorable guests and chief guests. The award was presented by the union minister – Prahladji Patel in Bhopal.



It includes an ET Coffee Table Book which presents the tremendous journey of Serosofts aspiring personality, Mr. Arpit Badjatya.



Looking deeper, it provides institutions with complete management of all the academic & administrative operations targeting growth, productivity, and overall achievements in all prospects.



Academia by Serosoft is an award-winning ERP/SIS solution for universities, higher education, & schools. Having a presence in 20+ countries, 4 continents, and 300+ institutions, it is on the mission to be the worlds #1 Student Information System.



With this, Serosoft has bagged many awards and recognitions like Deloitte Fast 50 in 2018 & 2019, Red Herring 2018, EdTech Cool Tool Awards 2019 – Finalist in SIS Category, Financial Times High Growth Company in 2020 & 2021, and a lot more.

