Serosoft’s CEO and MD, Arpit Badjatya is awarded the ‘The Economic Times Leader of Change Award’



The award ceremony was filled with honorable guests and chief guests. The award was presented by the union minister – Prahladji Patel in Bhopal.





It includes an ET Coffee Table Book which presents the tremendous journey of Serosofts aspiring personality, Mr. Arpit Badjatya.





Looking deeper, it provides institutions with complete management of all the academic & administrative operations targeting growth, productivity, and overall achievements in all prospects.





Academia by Serosoft is an award-winning ERP/SIS solution for universities, higher education, & schools. Having a presence in 20+ countries, 4 continents, and 300+ institutions, it is on the mission to be the worlds #1 Student Information System.





With this, Serosoft has bagged many awards and recognitions like Deloitte Fast 50 in 2018 & 2019, Red Herring 2018, EdTech Cool Tool Awards 2019 – Finalist in SIS Category, Financial Times High Growth Company in 2020 & 2021, and a lot more.

###