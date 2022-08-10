Safer Products Use Digital Engineering & Agile Processes

This free webinar will show how PLM and digital twins can help manage the safety-critical elements of a product when combined with real-time data analytics.

CIMdata Webinar for September

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Aug. 9, 2022 – PRLog — CIMdata, Inc., the leading global PLM strategic management consulting and research firm, announces an upcoming free educational webinar, “Safer Complex Products use Digital Engineering and Agile Processes.” The webinar will occur on Thursday, 8 September 2022, at 11:00 a.m. (EDT) and will last for one hour.

Product complexities are increasing as they become more computer controlled, with some emerging automation. Digital engineering can assist operational feedback for faster, higher-quality product development and manufacturing. PLM and digital twins can help manage the safety-critical elements of a product when combined with real-time data analytics. The use of the Digital Twin after mass production is not discussed as much as it should be. In 2021 CIMdata presented the idea. Here in 2022, we continue the discussion, especially around assuring safety.

The historic validation processes driven by manufacturing robust, durable products are being augmented, even expanded, by the inclusion and expansion of applications that change after the product is in the customer’s possession. Product complexity is proportionally increasing with more embedded electronics and application software. Managing the risks within field upgrades can be improved with PLM, digital twins, and real-time data analytics. This webinar will show how effective data analytics combining digital twins (managed in PLM) with experience measures (IoT in the operations) will improve product safety.

Attendees at this webinar will:

Learn how and why CIMdata’s PLM definition covers the complete lifecycle, including operations.

Understand more about PLM market growth in electronics design, modeling, simulation, and foundry certification.

Understand how an operational digital twin can contextualize data, making validation manageable.

Learn why organizations need to change as products become services and how PLM can ease this evolution.

According to Craig Brown, a CIMdata Executive Consultant and the host for this webinar, “Based on CIMdata’s 2022 market research, electronics design and features authoring, realized mostly with embedded controls software, continues to lead revenue growth across the PLM solution providers. OEMs must make sure their products continue to remain safe with upgrades. It is possible product safety will improve as new usage scenarios are understood, and upgrades are identified to improve a product’s ability to handle these newly discovered usage scenarios. This trend will continue to increase as features are realized with more software, with upgrades throughout the lifetime of a product.”

This webinar will interest anyone who needs to understand how PLM will help improve product safety or who strongly needs to assure product safety relies more on computer-based methods and tools to assess and ensure robust product operations. Solution providers looking for the framework to help product developers manage the complete lifecycle will also find it helpful.

