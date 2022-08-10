2022 Ocean County College Foundation Scholarship Celebration honors The Wintrode Family Foundation

The Wintrode Family Foundation was celebrated for its continued support of Ocean County College and the Ocean County College Foundation, as well as its generous contributions to the community.

Tim Wintrode, Lisa Wintrode and David Wintrode.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – Aug. 9, 2022 – PRLog — Former President Calvin Coolidge once said, “No person was ever honored for what he received. Honor has been the award for what he gave.” A shining example of this is The Wintrode Family Foundation, an honoree at the 2022 Ocean County College Foundation Scholarship Celebration. The Wintrode Family Foundation was celebrated for establishing the Roberta W. Windrode Memorial Fund, along with its many generous contributions to the community. The event was held on Friday, June 24 at Ocean County College Campus Mall.

The Ocean County College Foundation also honored Rosann Bar, Ph.D., and Patricia Gianotti, Ph.D., L.C.A.D.C. for their contributions to the Addictions Counseling Program and commitment to OCC, and Alison Noone, MBA, for outstanding dedication to the operation of the Helping Hands Food Pantry.

“This evening, we come together to celebrate our honorees and to give thanks to their families for allowing them to share their light with us,” said Kenneth J. Malagiere, Executive Director of the Ocean County College Foundation. “We come together to give thanks to our college community, students, faculty, and staff who made this place a place to feel welcome… a place to feel at home.”

"In 2021, The Wintrode Family Foundation made a $2 million gift to the OCC Foundation, establishing the Roberta W. Wintrode Memorial Fund, to honor the memory of a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend," said Malagiere. "Roberta's love for education, biology, nursing and the arts was present in every aspect of her career and avocation. This donation is intended to immediately impact Ocean County College students by providing support of and access to opportunities of educational and intellectual value right here at OCC."

The Wintrode Family Foundation’s annual support also includes underwriting OCC’s very successful Blauvelt Speaker Series and fully funding its Summer Community Arts and Music Program Camp. Presently, David C. Wintrode serves as a dedicated Board Member, Chair of the OCC Foundation Investment Committee and Chair of the $25 Million Legacy Campaign.

Roberta and David’s son Tim Wintrode graciously accepted the honor on behalf of The Wintrode Family Foundation alongside his brother David and sister Lisa.

“The growth of this institution just in my lifetime has been amazing,” said Tim Wintrode. “And the fact that we can be a part of this is very impressive to us and it’s very special to us and we thank you for that. That growth is obviously due to people like Allison, Dr. Bar and Dr. Gianotti and we thank you for everything you do for this institution.”

Wintrode also paid reverence to his late mother Roberta. “Education and the arts were very important to her,” he said. “In a household built on business, she always appreciated the arts and its ability to inspire all of us.”

About Causeway CARes

Causeway CARes’ mission is to make a direct and profound impact in and around Ocean County in the areas of education, food security and quality of life. Founded in 2004 and funded by the Wintrode Family Foundation, Inc., Causeway CARes strives to make the community a better place to live grow and thrive. To learn more, visit https://causewaycares.com.