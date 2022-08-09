Jai Rawat, Co-founder at Zinrelo accepted into Forbes Business Council



Jai Rawat was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.





We are honored to welcome Jai Rawat into the community, said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.





As an accepted member of the Council, Jai Rawat has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Jai will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.





Finally, Jai Rawat will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.





I am thrilled to join the Forbes Business Council. I look forward to contributing with my skills & expertise in entrepreneurship, product strategy, customer relationship management & customer loyalty. This forum also provides me with an opportunity to connect and learn from the members. I am also passionate to help enterprises overcome their challenges in customer retention and loyalty, said Jai Rawat, Co-founder and VP of Product Strategy at Zinrelo.





