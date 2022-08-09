Binmile Technologies Ranked Under Top 30 Custom Software Development Companies by DesignRush



Being a global IT service provider, Binmile is a technology expert with experience in software development and app development for businesses across multiple industries. Binmile provides consultancy and custom development services in partnership with ServiceNow alongside other major IT service development like app development, product engineering, DevOps, UX/UI design, etc.





“We feel delighted to be ranked as the top software development company by DesignRush. The connection we build with the clients is what makes Binmile extraordinary. Our sincerity with each of our projects and its success is notable why our clients rely on our experts for developing result-driven software.” said Sana Ansari, AVP Marketing, Binmile Technologies.





Binmiles ranking as one of the leaders in software development providers is based on the quality of consultation services, development skills, project management abilities, and overall customer satisfaction rate.





About DesignRush



DesignRush is a marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through ranking lists, awards, resources & agency recommendations for vetted projects. They analyze and rank hundreds of agencies to help brands find top full-service agencies, web design companies, technology companies, and digital marketing firms.





About Binmile



Binmile Technologies is one of the leading software and application development companies in the world. The company aims to provide full-cycle software development with its prime focus on digitally transforming businesses and cultures with innovation and automation.



They are a trusted technology partner to High Tech, BFSI, Healthcare, Education, E-Commerce, and Manufacturing business sectors for their Digital Product Engineering, Software Product Engineering, Web and Mobile Application Development, Product Development (SaaS), IoT (Internet of Things), and Quality Assurance.





For more information, visit: binmile.com

