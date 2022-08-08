Hong Kong – Wounding case in Tuen Mun reclassified as murder

Wounding case in Tuen Mun reclassified as murder ************************************************



Police reclassified a wounding case in Tuen Mun on August 6 as murder.





At around 2am on August 6, Police received a report that three men were attacked by several men with hard objects outside a restaurant at Tsing Ling Path, Tuen Mun.





Police officers sped to the scene and found a 22-year-old man sustaining head injuries. He was rushed to Tuen Mun Hospital in unconscious state. After initial investigation, Police arrested a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy for wounding on the same day.





The 22-year-old man was certified dead at 2.59pm today (August 8).





Upon further investigation, Police reclassified the case as murder. Police seized five advertisement panels which were suspected in connection with the case. Police laid a holding charge against the 17-year-old boy with one count of murder and two counts of wounding. The case will be mentioned at Tuen Mun Magistrates’ Courts tomorrow (August 9) morning. The 21-year-old man was released on bail and is required to report back to Police in early September.





Post-mortem examinations will be conducted later to ascertain the cause of death of the deceased.





Active investigation by the District Anti-Triad Section Team 1 of Tuen Mun is underway. Police do not rule out the possibility that more arrests will be made. Anyone who witnessed the case or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 6148 1800.