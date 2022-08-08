Booming Beauty Brand IGL Nails Partners with Nike and Air Jordan to Create Custom Press-On Nails

IGL Nails recently partnered with Nike and Air Jordan to create sets of custom press-on nails for the Nike Title IX anniversary event and Air Jordan x WNBA All Star Weekend. Through these engagements, those in attendance got to experience this exciting beauty brand up close and personal.

IGL Nails is changing the way people look at press-on nails. The appeal of simply popping on a new set of nails has long been met with the frustration of dull, traditional only styles that don’t look natural and don’t last.

Brittany Golden, founder of IGL Nails, set out to create press-on nails that would outlast the competition by far while also offering options for narrow, regular and wide nail beds. Thus far, her brand has only continued to grow and has become a name synonymous with fun, quality nails.

IGL Nails come in a variety of styles, shapes, and lengths. Each set includes 24-28 nails, which is more than a dozen sizes per hand. These nails are durable as well as reusable and can be cut and shaped. With each set comes a strong adhesive glue allowing an average of two weeks of wear, adhesive tabs for short re-usable wear, and a few other items needed for application.

These kits give users everything they need to create the perfect nails.

Nike partnered with IGL Nails to create custom press-on nail sets for their 50th anniversary celebration of Title IX. Golden was on-site to apply these custom Nike nails on young women attending.

IGL Nails was hired to create custom press-on nails for Air Jordan during WNBA All Star Weekend. Golden created nails featuring the Air Jordan logo, and attendees had them applied on site.

The entire IGL Nails team was honored to be a part of both events and is excited to collaborate again in the future. These exciting developments come at a time when IGL Nails is exploding in popularity. IGL Nails has been spotlighted on social media, all over the web, and even on a recent interview on KTLA 5.

The rising beauty brand has grown immensely to include retail locations in four states, with nearly a dozen locations in California alone. More information can be found at https://iglnails.com/.

About IGL Nails

IGL Nails is changing the press-on nail game with styles, shapes, and lengths for everyone that are designed to last!