Union Minister Of Jal Shakti Encourages Everyone To Hoist The National Flags At Their Homes From 13th To 15th August, 2022





The Union Minister of Jal Shakti,Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in order to celebrate the‘Har GharTiranga’ in all spheres, encouraged each official and staff member of Ministry of Jal Shakti to hoist National Flag.The Union Minister also sensitized the officials to celebrate this event befittingly. Reiterating the idea of the Programme, the Union Minister emphasized that each official must hoist the National Flag at their houses from 13th to 15th August 2022 and further encourage others also to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign patriotically under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.









The Ministry has taken considerable steps to ensure that each citizen shares the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Officers/staffs (including contractual staffs) have been requested to tag the location of the flag on www.harghartiranga.com website and download the certificate and also to motivate the friends/families to hoist the National flag.









It was also mentioned to sensitize Ganga Samiti, SwachhtaGrahi, Pani Samiti, BhoojalJankar, CAD Committee etc. who are active in the field of water sector, tocelebrate Har Gar TirangaProgramme patriotically. The stakeholders working in the water sector need to besensitized to participate in the activities of Har GharTirangaProgrammes.









The idea is to incorporate the ‘Har GharTirangaProgramme’ and its spirit in all realms, and motivate everyone to participate at the individual level and strengthen the nation’s spirit.Bringing the flag home collectively as a nation in the 75th year of independence becomes symbolic of not only an act of personal connection to the Tiranga but also an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.







आसमां पर छा जाएगा तिरंगा

घर – घर लहराएगा तिरंगा

दूर जो हुए हैं किसी कारण

उन्हें पास लाएगा तिरंगा! किसी भारतीय को बताने की जरूरत नहीं कि तिरंगा देख कर उसके अंदर क्या भाव उमड़ते हैं। स्वतंत्रता की 75वीं वर्षगांठ हमारे दिलों में अमर हो जानी चाहिए।#Rajasthan #HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/qHGf9KIfgW — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) August 1, 2022

